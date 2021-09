CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - Football teams in Section IV are preparing to begin their season in about two weeks, as the Corning football program has a new Head Coach. The Hawks announced on Friday they have named Mike Johnston Jr. as the new leader of the program. Johnston was the Head Coach for C-PP West from 1994-2009 and has been the Offensive Coordinator for the Hawks over the last several seasons. During his time as a coach on multiple staffs, Johnston has been a part of 9 Section IV Division Championships, 7 Section IV Championships, and 2 NYSPHSAA Regional Championships.