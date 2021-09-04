CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Metta World Peace Has The Perfect Analogy For Lakers’ Title Hopes

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers have their fair share of doubters after signing several older players this summer to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, Metta World Peace is clearly a believer. The former Laker had a rather nostalgic analogy to LA's title aspirations this season: World Peace is clearly referring to the fact that LeBron and AD have the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard, and Rajon Rondo, among others, around them.

