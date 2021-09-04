To Solve the Environmental Crisis, We Must Foster the Power to Imagine

Current times remind us of the great American patriot and writer, Thomas Paine. Paine was the author of the famous American Revolutionary War pamphlet, The Crisis. The writing, publishing, and distribution of The Crisis proved to be invaluable as polls showed one third of American colonists strongly favored the Declaration of Independence and the Revolutionary War, one third were neutral and could go either way and roughly one third were somewhat against or against breaking away from England. In the Dec. 23, 1776, issue of The Crisis, Paine wrote his now famous words that rallied the majority of colonists to favor the American Revolutionary War and separation from England. His famous words of December 1776 still resonate today, “These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph."