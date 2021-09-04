Re: You guys can hate on Lee Corso all you want...

I was a South Carolina State fan. MEAC champs 9 times in 10 years from 1974-1983. Some of my heroes were Deacon Jones, Donnie Shell, Harry Carson, and later Charlie Brown. I remember watching the Bill Davis Show as a kid. Years later, it was a thrill when I first met Coach Willie Jeffries, only to later become good friends with the legend. I have also met Coach Buddy Pough, although I will never know him like I did Jeffries. I have known university presidents, athletic directors, and faculty members. I have been to numerous functions and events. Heck, I even used to service the ATM in the center of campus. I am an Orangeburg boy, so I will always be a Bulldog fan.