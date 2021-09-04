Dual Checkpoint Blockade/Ablation Regimens Show Intriguing Activity in Advanced HCC
Combining durvalumab and tremelimumab plus transcatheter arterial chemoembolization or radiofrequency ablation was found to be both efficacious and safe as a treatment for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, according to results of a pilot study. Combining durvalumab (Imfinzi) and tremelimumab plus transcatheter arterial chemoembolization (TACE) or radiofrequency ablation (RFA) was...www.onclive.com
