Dual Checkpoint Blockade/Ablation Regimens Show Intriguing Activity in Advanced HCC

E. Gabriela Chiorean, MD, discusses some of the recent developments in pancreatic cancer, HCC, and NETs, as well as multidisciplinary approaches for treating these patients. With highly anticipated data across gastrointestinal (GI) cancers expected to read out in the near future—including the phase 3 NAPOLI-3 (NCT04083235) and HIMALAYA (NCT03298451) trials in pancreatic cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), respectively— researchers are already gearing up for future research efforts that will continue to put precision oncology at the forefront of treatment, according to E. Gabriela Chiorean, MD.