Cancer

Dual Checkpoint Blockade/Ablation Regimens Show Intriguing Activity in Advanced HCC

By Gina Mauro
onclive.com
 7 days ago

Combining durvalumab and tremelimumab plus transcatheter arterial chemoembolization or radiofrequency ablation was found to be both efficacious and safe as a treatment for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, according to results of a pilot study. Combining durvalumab (Imfinzi) and tremelimumab plus transcatheter arterial chemoembolization (TACE) or radiofrequency ablation (RFA) was...

