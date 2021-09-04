How to Watch Louisville's football season opener against Ole Miss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Season-opening college football games are always tricky calls, and the University of Louisville’s 2021 opener against Ole Miss became trickier Saturday with the jarring news that Rebels’ coach Lane Kiffin will miss the game with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Kiffin is the Rebels’ talented play-caller, the guy who developed and directed an Ole Miss offense that led the Southeastern Conference by generating 555.5 yards per game last season.