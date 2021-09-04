CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

How to Watch Louisville's football season opener against Ole Miss

By Rick Bozich
wdrb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Season-opening college football games are always tricky calls, and the University of Louisville’s 2021 opener against Ole Miss became trickier Saturday with the jarring news that Rebels’ coach Lane Kiffin will miss the game with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Kiffin is the Rebels’ talented play-caller, the guy who developed and directed an Ole Miss offense that led the Southeastern Conference by generating 555.5 yards per game last season.

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
State
California State
State
Indiana State
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
California, KY
State
Virginia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Kentucky Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tutu Atwell
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Rece Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#Football Games#College Football#University Of Louisville#Football Season#American Football#Watch Louisville#Ole Miss#Rebels#Espn#College Gameday#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Cardinal Sports Network#Whas#Oxford#Td#Cards#Syracuse#Boston College#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no governor in America moved faster to close down schools, restrict businesses and order his own constituents into a long and painful lockdown than did California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom’s steps, at times taken ahead of public health advice issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy