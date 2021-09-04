CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

At dawn of coaching debut, Tennessee State football's Eddie George is still one a kind

Columbus Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie George expects he’ll be a little nervous when the curtain comes up on his debut Sunday afternoon in Canton. In a good way, though. He understands the difference. “I don’t think I could be more nervous as a coach than I was on Broadway,” he said. “Performing in theatre, that’s a different level of nerves, when it’s really all on you and all eyes are watching you. Here I’m supported with a great staff.

