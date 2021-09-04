CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 9 (Zingbot) Veto players

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe noted going into today that the craziest possible situation would be Claire winning the Power of Veto — Tiffany is Head of Household and yesterday, she nominated Alyssa and Xavier. If Claire won and saved Alyssa, it would force a Cookout member to go to jury. (For the record, we also noted this was highly unlikely since Claire and Tiffany are super-close.) The Cookout is one of the best alliances ever and we want to see someone in that group win; we just want some drama along the way.

