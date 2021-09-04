CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

An age by age guide to talking with children about race

ahaparenting.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Your positive parenting model represents a gentler, more conscientious method of parenting than what I grew up with. But it also lays the groundwork for a better world, where people empathize with each other and try to work together towards solutions together. My friends and I want to be honest with our kids about the very real inequalities and prejudices they may encounter, experience, and/or witness, but we also don't want to overwhelm our kids before they are developmentally ready to comprehend these situations."

www.ahaparenting.com

Comments / 7

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Cory Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Police Brutality#Guns#African American#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Related
Kidsahealthiermichigan.org

Age-Appropriate Ways to Talk to Kids About Food

Our children learn about food in all kinds of ways. Most of their early food education starts at home and comes from how parents talk about meals, snacks, the food that’s in their cupboards and filling the refrigerator and freezer. As they get older, their ideas about food can be shaped by videos, TV shows, commercials and things they are seeing on social media. By this time, they are being bombarded with food messaging that might be very different than what their parents want them to know. That’s why it’s important to talk about food often – and in a healthy way – with children. There are age-appropriate ways to talk to kids about what they’re eating to help them understand how to make the best choices as they get older.  
KidsPosted by
WDBO

Morocco starts vaccinating children ages 12 to 17

RABAT, Morocco — (AP) — Morocco has launched a campaign to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children from 12 to 17, becoming one of the first African countries to inoculate that age group. The World Health Organization says that the North African country has already given around 33 million doses to...
KidsKOAT 7

COVID-19 cases surging in school-aged children

Kids ages 5-17 now have the highest coronavirus case rate. To put that in perspective, that age group had the second-lowest case rate during last month’s winter surge. Dr. Christine Ross says it's up to us, to keep this age group safe. “It's really important that everyone around them, everyone...
Kidswfxb.com

Cases of Covid-19 Impacting All Ages Including Children

According to data, the rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the Delta variant is now impacting all age groups. The American Academy of Pediatrics says more than 500,000 children tested positive for the virus in the U.S. from August 5th to 26th and at least 203,962 of those cases were reported the week of August 19th to 26th which is a major rise compared to late June when the weekly number of reports was around 8,500. With students going back to school experts are urging that mask mandates are an effective tool that could be used to help the spread of infections.
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

My Brother Died And My Anti-Vaccine Siblings Are Telling Me Not To Come To His Funeral

In July, as the delta variant of the coronavirus spread and the call to get vaccinated grew more urgent, four of my six siblings’ vitriol against public health officials became more defiant and illogical. While I have been dismayed by their anti-vaccine stance for months, I am now especially worried about facing them at our brother Daniel’s funeral in September. Daniel died earlier this year of complications from diabetes at the age of 64, and we agreed to meet in his honor in California this fall.
Family Relationshipsparentherald.com

Heartbroken Childless Couple Return Adopted Daughter as Birth Parents Changed Minds

A childless couple from Virginia was left heartbroken after they were forced to return their adopted daughter to her biological parents because they changed their minds. Chris and Sarah Howell have been having a hard time conceiving a baby, so they turned to adoption to fulfill their dreams of having a family. Sarah relayed that they were thrilled to be matched with a newborn and enjoyed their new baby for five days when an unexpected call broke her heart.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Dad Completely Refused to Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle for a Good Reason — Story of the Day

I refused to walk my daughter down the aisle despite her repeated requests. I believe what I did was absolutely right... My daughter, Alice, and I haven’t spoken in years. When she turned 18, we found out that she wasn’t my biological daughter. My wife, Clara, had cheated on me with a friend, and that so-called friend, James, turned out to be Alice's dad.
SocietyPosted by
Reason.com

Opposing Racism Doesn't Require Promoting Victimhood

All white people are, says White Fragility author Robin DiAngelo. Race explains everything, says bestselling How to Be an Antiracist author Ibram X. Kendi. "Every policy is either racist or anti-racist." Kendi's and DiAngelo's books are now recommended reading at schools, corporations, and in the military. Both authors command high...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

29-Year-Old Woman Born with No Womb Welcomes Her First Baby

Against all odds, a determined woman going into her 30's and without any womb eventually became a mother. She is besotted with her beautiful and phenomenal newborn. At only 16, a currently 29-year-old Niomi Allan from North Lanarkshire, Scotland, was told she would never be able to have a baby. Yet now, the new mother cradles her baby girl Eliana Katie.
Celebritieswashingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: White People Seem to Now Hate for Sport

I first met the brilliant comedian and social activist Dick Gregory in 1968, and for the next 49 years until his passing in 2017, he always insisted that young white people would save America because they saw things differently from the way their bigoted parents saw them. I think my brilliant friend was wrong about that.
Societychicagounheard.org

Critical Race Theory Bans Are White Supremacy’s Trojan Horse

This post originally appeared on Hope and Outrage from Tanesha Peeples on July 15. Y’all, are they still teaching Greek mythology in schools? Interestingly, it used to be one of my favorite subjects in grammar school. Now, in retrospect—and with an abolitionist mind—I realize it was just another subject taking up space that could’ve been used to teach real history. But, it’s also come in handy in thinking about the political strategy being used to oppress Black people. Here’s where this randomness came from.
SocietyPosted by
Newsweek

Black People Who Oppose Critical Race Theory Are Being Erased | Opinion

Our current moment is often described as a "racial reckoning." In reality, what this often means is that a narrative about Black victimization has gone mainstream. We hear endlessly about systemic racism, white supremacy, the black/white income gap, and police brutality. So powerful an ideology has this narrative become that those of us who pose a credible counter-narrative—black anti-woke writers, for example—frequently find our words being misconstrued in an effort to stanch their impact.

Comments / 0

Community Policy