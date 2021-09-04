CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

This Labor Day, meet America's newest union-in-the-making

By Reshma Saujani
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reshma Saujani argues that unions have been key to many of the gains for workers we celebrate on Labor Day, and says it's well past time to unionize a movement among the biggest group of unrecognized, unsupported workers in the US: mothers.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

643K+
Followers
97K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolores Huerta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Labor#Labor Unions#Labor Day#The Afl Cio#Filipino American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Grocery & SupermaketCNN

Walmart is ending these bonuses for store workers

New York (CNN Business) — Walmart will end its quarterly bonuses for US store workers in January after it raises its hourly minimum wage from $11 to $12, eliminating a longstanding perk for workers. Walmart (WMT), the largest private employer in the United States, has for decades paid the bonuses...
IndustryCNN

United Airlines workers with religious objections to the Covid vaccine will be placed on unpaid leave

New York (CNN Business) — United Airlines told employees that they will be placed on indefinite unpaid leave if they refuse to get a Covid vaccine for religious reasons. The company's vaccine mandate is much tougher than those imposed by many other companies, or the ones announced by President Joe Biden Thursday. The federal mandate, and many already announced at other companies, give employees a choice between getting vaccinated or getting weekly Covid tests. At United, it's essentially vaccination or termination.
Labor IssuesWashington Times

History As It Happens: Here comes Labor Day. Where are the unions?

More than 125 years after President Grover Cleveland signed a bill making Labor Day a national holiday, American workers face a rather different set of challenges than the laborers of the late 19th century, who scratched out a living by working at least 12 hours a day in unsafe conditions.
Labor IssuesPosted by
Cleveland.com

Unions hold the key to restoring America’s future

As we pause to recognize the contributions of our nation’s working people this Labor Day, remember to celebrate America’s unions. Today, the labor movement is experiencing its highest favorability in more than a half-century, with 68% of Americans saying they approve of labor unions. Since 2019, Ohio has seen a 4.4% increase in union membership, bringing union membership to 13.2% of all Ohio employees.
TechnologyCNET

Google Doodle honors America's workers on Labor Day

For many Americans, Labor Day means enjoying the waning days of summer with friends and family at backyard barbecues, the beach or mountain retreats. But it's also when the nation's laborers take a well-deserved day off. Falling each year on the first Monday of September, Labor Day is a national...
Labor IssuesDaily Reporter

Local 494: Remember union contributions to the middle class this Labor Day

On Labor Day, we pay tribute to the working Americans who are the backbone of our economy and the foundation of our strength. Men and women over generations have built the middle class and advanced progress and prosperity for hard-working families, fighting to secure the 40-hour workweek, fair wages and overtime, workplace safety, family leave and the right to collective bargaining. We are also proud of the workers at Colectivo who voted to unionize. Across our country, working people are coming together and demanding change. Workers are organizing in unions for safety, respect and fundamental rights on the job.
Labor IssuesMissoulian

Joanna Shelton: America celebrates Labor Day

America’s first federally recognized Labor Day celebration took place in 1894, on the first Monday in September as stipulated by Congress in a law signed that year by President Grover Cleveland. The holiday was launched during a time of labor activism and unrest, as unions and unaffiliated workers pushed for...
Labor IssuesHouston Chronicle

Tomlinson: Labor Day is for celebrating worker solidarity through unions

Happy Labor Day, raise your glass to the union organizers who brought you the 40-hour week and the weekend. What? Didn’t you know the first Monday of September is a celebration of organized labor? As loyal readers know, I’ve been dredging up under-reported historical facts lately, and the long weekend that marks the unofficial end of summer was created by the Central Labor Union and the Knights of Labor in 1894.
Logan County, WVPosted by
NBC News

Kim Kelly Labor Day lessons from the American union movement's hidden history

Last week marked the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Blair Mountain, the largest labor uprising in U.S. history. In 1921, around 10,000 coal miners in Logan County, West Virginia, who had been trying to unionize with the United Mine Workers of America went to war against about 3,000 coal bosses, state police, private security forces and scabs. For five long, bloody days, those miners in their red bandannas — the Red Neck Army, as they called themselves — held the line, fighting like hell for their futures and their families. Over a million shots were fired, over a dozen people died, the coal bosses dropped bombs and poison gas on mining camps, and the conflict ended only because of federal intervention. Blair Mountain was a pivotal moment in U.S. labor history and a hallowed chapter in the struggle for workers’ rights.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Union Leader Positive About Future this Labor Day

(Des Moines, IA) — Labor Day union events and parades in most major cities in Iowa were canceled due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Iowa Federation of Labor spokesman, Lance Coles, says there was a lot of discussion before the final decision and it wasn’t an easy decision. He says the increase in Delta COVID cases was behind the decision. Coles is a postal worker who has been a union member for more than 40 years.
BusinessSt. Louis American

Black Americans “remain in the caboose” of the nation’s economic train

While America’s economic recovery continued at a steady pace, racial disparity in hiring continues to plague the African American labor market, according to the Labor Department’s August jobs report. It does not seem mathematically possible, but employment of white workers grew by 1.1 million in July, compared to just 12,000...
CelebrationsReal News Network

Make May Day Labor Day again

Back in May, TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez joined a special crossover panel hosted by the Srsly Wrong podcast on the radical history of May Day (International Workers’ Day). In this wide-ranging discussion, the panel also discussed how the US holiday of Labor Day was deliberately established over a century ago as a way to celebrate workers and the accomplishments of the labor movement without invoking the revolutionary spirit of May Day. To celebrate Labor Day while honoring the radical roots and the ongoing struggle of the international workers’ movement, we are sharing this conversation on the TRNN podcast feed for listeners.
LifestyleDerrick

Biden marks Labor Day delivering sandwiches to union members

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden marked the Labor Day holiday on Monday by delivering deli sandwiches to union members, the people he says built the middle class. A casually dressed Biden stepped from his dark SUV holding boxes of sandwiches from Capriotti's, a restaurant chain founded in Wilmington, in his home state of Delaware, in 1976.
Scranton, PAWOLF

Union members celebrate Labor Day in Scranton

SCRANTON (WOLF) — "This is a day we deserve. We're united as labor and we're going to stay united," Rosemary Boland said Monday. There were passionate words throughout the morning as union members celebrated Labor Day with an annual event in Scranton, honoring the American labor movement. "We are a...
Labor Issuesunionspringsherald.com

Labor Day’s beginning

This year Labor Day falls on Monday, September 6, 2021. Labor Day honors and recognizes the American Labor Movement and the work and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of the United States, according to Wikipedia. The trade unions and labor movements were growing rapidly in the late...

Comments / 0

Community Policy