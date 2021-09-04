Cold Planets Exist Throughout the Milky Way – Even in the Galactic Bulge
Researchers led by Osaka University and NASA find that the distribution of cold planets in the Milky Way is not strongly dependent on the distance from the Galactic center. Although thousands of planets have been discovered in the Milky Way, most reside less than a few thousand light years from Earth. Yet our Galaxy is more than 100,000 light years across, making it difficult to investigate the Galactic distribution of planets. But now, a research team has found a way to overcome this hurdle.scitechdaily.com
