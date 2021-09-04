Cold Planets Exist Throughout the Milky Way – Even in the Galactic Bulge

In a gigantic "screw you" to Pluto, the ex-planet now demoted to minor planet, we could be on the cusp of locating Planet Nine – if it actually exists, that is. Planet discovery isn't as simple as looking up at the sky and noticing a big blob. Well, it used to be when Mars was discovered all the way back in Ancient Egypt and China. But since then, planetary discovery has become more complicated by the fact that space is giant, and in comparison, planets are teeny tiny (and also quite far away).