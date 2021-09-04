CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

4-Year-Old Insect Lover Found Super Rare Stinglees Bees in her Secret Place

By Rain Jordan
natureworldnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 4-year-old girl discovered two colonies of rare stingless bees with a penchant for nature, animals that experts assumed were long gone and that no adult had noticed. Many adults are perplexed by Annika Arnout's mastery of nature, mainly owing to scientist Targe Lindsey. He's Annika's babysitter, who was brought in by her parents when she was three months old to experience the natural world in her Palo Alto area.

www.natureworldnews.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Insects#Secret Place#Department Of Agriculture#Usda#Brazilian#Stinglee Bees#Stanford#German#Inaturalist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Brazil
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

Hummingbird migration: See when the birds start their annual trip

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri during the summer will start migrating to the south this fall. Changes in daylight duration, declining numbers of flowers, nectar, and insects can trigger the need to migrate. They can travel as much as 23 miles in one day and spend winters in Central America or Mexico.
AnimalsNew Scientist

Listen to an Australian duck say ‘You bloody fool’ like a human

Adult musk ducks raised in captivity can mimic the sounds they heard as hatchlings, such as a pony snorting, a door slamming, a man coughing, and even what was likely a former caretaker’s catchphrase, “You bloody fool!”. The large, grey Australian water birds usually learn to make high-pitched whistles from...
WildlifeMerced Sun-Star

Watch your step: Strange creature spotted burrowing on Texas beach, photos show

While we like to imagine the eeriest sea creatures stay confined to the darkest depths of the ocean, some are much closer than you think — maybe right underfoot. Photos shared by Texas wildlife officials Wednesday show just such an animal in Galveston; an eel as comfortable flitting through water as it is sifting through sand on the beach, hunting at the margin of our domain.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

5 gruesome killer whale attacks

Killer whales are the largest member of the dolphin family, and quite possibly the most terrifying — at least if you're a seal, sea lion or whale. These toothy predators hunt in packs, not unlike sleek marine wolves, and they're capable of bringing down prey larger than themselves. Killer whales,...
AnimalsPosted by
IBTimes

Predatory Fish Bites Woman Who Dipped Hand In Display Pond At Shopping Mall

A woman in Israel was bitten by a predatory fish after she dipped her hand inside a display pond at a shopping mall. Authorities said that it was unclear how the fish, which is illegal in the country, ended up in the fishpond. The creature has been identified as an alligator gar, one of the biggest freshwater fish in North America, according to the Jerusalem Post.
AnimalsPosted by
FMX 94.5

Don’t Let A Praying Mantis Lurk Around Your Hummingbird Feeder

A coworker of mine noticed a few dead hummingbirds near her hummingbird feeders in the backyard. She recalled seeing a praying mantis perched on top of the bird feeder and without really thinking much about it, she moved it to another location, only for it to return days later. A quick google search revealed that those holy, bright green insects are actually capable of killing and eating a hummingbird.
AnimalsPosted by
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Three New Species of Hand-Standing Spotted Skunks Discovered

Redesignating an endangered subspecies as a separate species could help it get protected. Picture a skunk. You’re probably thinking of a stocky animal, around the size of a housecat, black with white stripes, like Pepé Le Pew. That describes North America’s most common skunk, the striped skunk, but they also have smaller, spotted cousins. Scientists still have a lot to learn about spotted skunks, starting with how many kinds of them even exist—over the years, the number of recognized species has ranged from two to fourteen, and lately, scientists have agreed there are four. But in a new paper in Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution, researchers analyzed skunk DNA and found that there aren’t four species of spotted skunk after all: there are seven.
AnimalsRock Hill Herald

How many alligators are in this photo from Georgia swamp? Count the glowing eyes

Alligators can grow to 14 feet, but a photo taken in one of Georgia’s murky swamps shows the reptiles are invisible when it suits them. The black-and-white image was shared on Facebook by the state’s Coastal Ecology Lab, which challenged followers to figure out how many gators were hiding in the dark. It was a mom and her young, the lab added.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Great Big Grizzly Sits Right Next To Photographer

Some things are difficult to imagine: taking a trip into outer space, a journey to the bottom of the sea, looking into the eyes of a gigantic wild grizzly who is within swiping distance. Wildlife photographer Drew Hamilton didn't have to use his imagination for the last one in that list.
AnimalsDaily Reflector

Showy perennial wildflower is a favorite of hummingbirds

The botanical easy-button has been pressed for this one. This is one of the most easily recognized of all American wildflowers. Whether you know it or not, you’ll surely be seeing red. It is widespread over near all of the eastern United States, east of a line drawn somewhere between...
AnimalsPosted by
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: Bear Rains Massive POOPS On Hunters Below

The bear was being hunted. He was treed, way up there. If he's going out he might was well let those hunters know what he really thinks of them. He managed to hit one hunter right in the head with a big turd. On the last day of bear season....

Comments / 0

Community Policy