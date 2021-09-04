Hochul: Unvaccinated school workers need weekly COVID tests
ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced a pair of new requirements for schools — as most districts across the state plan to resume in-person classes next week. Among the requirements is one mandating that all teachers, administrators and other school employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing unless they show proof of vaccination, with either a CDC vaccine card or the Excelsior Pass. Hochul also announced that the state Department of Health has finalized and released official guidance for classroom instruction.romesentinel.com
Comments / 0