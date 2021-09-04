CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Hochul: Unvaccinated school workers need weekly COVID tests

Romesentinel.com
 7 days ago

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced a pair of new requirements for schools — as most districts across the state plan to resume in-person classes next week. Among the requirements is one mandating that all teachers, administrators and other school employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing unless they show proof of vaccination, with either a CDC vaccine card or the Excelsior Pass. Hochul also announced that the state Department of Health has finalized and released official guidance for classroom instruction.

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#School Buses#Cdc#Private Schools#Covid#Cdc#The Excelsior Pass#Doh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Dallas, WVWTRF

‘Superbug’ fungus found spreading between patients in two cities, health officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Virginia StateWSET

Why and when do Virginia schools close due to COVID-19?

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia schools are closing due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Some canceling classes altogether and others turning to virtual learning, it's the laws that are impacting those decisions made by superintendents. According to the Virginia Department of Health, "There is no strict definition of an outbreak or specific...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Unvaccinated Winter Park employees could be fired for violating weekly COVID-19 testing policy

Unvaccinated Winter Park employees could be fired for not complying with the city’s COVID-19 testing policy set to take effect later this month. On Wednesday, commissioners approved the consequences of violating the policy, which will have a deadline each week for an unvaccinated employee to submit a negative test result. Discipline for non-compliance begins with unpaid leave, but can escalate ...
Little Rock, ARKATV

Arkansas Department of Health says mu variant found in the state

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The coronavirus is mutating at an alarming rate. Health officials are now looking at the mu variant. The Arkansas Department of Health said that as of Wednesday, there have been five cases of the variant reported in the state. The earliest case goes back to the spring, and the most recent case was recorded in August.
EducationHerald-Dispatch

W.Va. education leaders: If schools mandate masks, COVID-19 quarantines aren’t required

CHARLESTON — West Virginia education officials now say schools that require masks for all students and employees don’t have to quarantine children or adults who were close contacts to someone with COVID-19. Quarantining is no longer required when both the infected person and the people in contact with the infected person were wearing masks — no matter how close they were, no matter how long. And county school systems don’t have to “contact trace” anymore to identify these contacts to be quarantined.
Charleston, WVWSAZ

New W.Va. school quarantine guidelines released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Education has released new guidelines limiting when a school should enter into a widespread contact tracing quarantine. School leaders said these revised rules, which were created in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), will help keep children...
moodyonthemarket.com

Allegan County Health Department Declines Request To Rescind School Mask Order

After being asked by the Allegan County Board of Commissioners to rescind a mask order for schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Allegan County Health Department has declined to do so. The order remains in place. The Allegan County Health Department has released the following:. On Aug. 18,...
Wichita, KSKSN.com

Wichita Public Schools see rise in need for COVID-19 rapid testing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Public Schools are busy dealing with COVID-19 again this school year. Lawmakers are limiting the amount of remote learning to 40 hours. Schools are now leaning heavily on testing students for the virus to try and keep things under control, but, that takes time, even with rapid testing.
Healthsagharborexpress.com

Thiele, Palumbo Say Vax Mandate Could Hamstring Hospitals

The East End’s state representatives appealed to new Governor Kathy Hocul and state health officials this week saying that they fear a staffing crisis if the state’s mandate that all hospital and nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 is implemented this month as planned. In a letter to Governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy