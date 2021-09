Many of us probably had class pets like hamsters or rabbits growing up, but there's a new class pet up for adoption in Wisconsin classrooms: calves. While the calf won't actually join the classroom in person, the Adopt a Cow program from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin works to pair dairy farms with primarily elementary-age classrooms and allow the classrooms to "adopt" a calf on the farm. The students receive updates throughout the school year on their calf, which is born sometime in October or November, until the end of the year. At year's end, the farm will host a virtual tour with the classrooms to show them around.