Today, the referee wouldn’t have even counted. He or she would have simply stopped the fight. Still, when Bruce Seldon went down for the second time in the first round against Mike Tyson on September 7th, 1996, famed referee Richard Steele began the count over Seldon’s prone, face down body. Unbelievably, the 22-1 underdog got up. His legs wobbly, however, it was clear Seldon was a beaten man. Steele then did the right thing and put a halt to the proceedings. Mike Tyson was once again in possession of the WBA heavyweight title, which he hadn’t held since losing in shocking fashion to James “Buster” Douglas well over six years earlier.