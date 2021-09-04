Two-Start Options for the Week of 9.6.21: Tough Decisions Need To Be Made

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Welcome to the final installment of my 2021 rest of season fantasy baseball rankings! First of all, I would like to thank anyone who has read this column throughout the season. I appreciate all of the feedback I have received, and I hope this column helped you on some level. It certainly helped me. So thanks again for all of the support and even for the constructive criticism. OK, onto the good stuff. We cannot officially put the 2021 fantasy baseball season in the rearview mirror just yet. However, it is never too early to look ahead. So below is my projected first round for 2022 fantasy baseball. This would be for a 12-team, 5×5 Roto league. It is a fun exercise to help determine how we view certain players considering their 2021 performance. I hope you enjoy it. And as always, keep those comments coming!