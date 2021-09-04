Purifying Air and Saving Water via Vapor Collection

With wildfires raging out of control around the world, and wildfire smoke traveling all the way from Oregon to New York City, you might have noticed an extra haziness in the air lately. Not only does this make for some unattractive weather, but it can also actually be harmful to your health, too. According to the experts we talked to, wearing N95 masks can protect you from wildfire smoke when you’re outside, but to protect the air quality inside your home, you’ll need to rely on the best air purifiers. The best air purifiers for wildfire smoke help filter the air...