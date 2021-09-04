CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

St. Jude Novena May the Sac...

Ashtabula Star Beacon
 8 days ago

Sacred Heart of Jesus be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world now and forever. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for us. St. Jude, worker miracles, pray for us. St. Jude, help of the hopeless, pray for us. Say this prayer 9 times a day. By the eighth day your prayer will be answered. Say it for 9 days. It has never been known to fail. Publication must be promised.

Jesus
Religion
Religion

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
Religion

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Religion

Widow Threatened by In-Laws for Converting to Christianity

09/02/2021 India (International Christian Concern) –Bire Madakami’s husband, Lt. Padia Madakami, died in 2016, leaving her struggling to care for their four children in the village of Bejangwada, India. Three years later, in 2019, Bire heard a sermon and accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior. She became a regular...
Religion

How can a person learn to "enjoy" the Bible and encourage others to read it?

Q: How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it? – B.I. A: For the Christian, learning to enjoy the Bible is to open the Word of God and read His truth. Almighty God communicates with His people through prayer and the richness of His Word; this is the secret to learning how to walk with the Lord every day. It becomes a joy to wake up in the morning and know He is with us, no matter what the day has in store.
Peoria, IL

'St. Jude Rides' heads to Memphis supporting kids with cancer

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC)- More than 100 motorcyclists left Walters Brothers Harley Davidson in Peoria early Thursday morning. The Peoria to Memphis journey raises money for St. Jude so families of young patients don't have to pay for cancer treatment. The fundraiser has been going on for 14 years, raising $7.7 million. This year's goal is to raise $600,000.
97.9 The Beat

Join 97.9 The Beat In St. Jude Virtual Walk[DONATE TODAY]

Saving children everywhere – St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to...
Charities

It's Time For the St. Jude Million Quarter Challenge

September 1st kicks off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and that also means we are kicking off the 2021 St. Jude Million Quarter Challenge!. We all have loose change hanging around, so drop off your quarters to your favorite participating bar to help them win the St. Jude Cup!. Don’t worry,...
Merrill, WI

Helene's to Host St. Jude Fundraiser This Weekend

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — There’s another chance to support the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this weekend. Helene’s Hilltop Orchard outside Merrill will be hosting their annual Sunflower Experience on Saturday and Sunday. Olivia Telshow with Helene’s says the event is their way of helping out a great cause. “Four...
Greenville, NC

Sorority holds fundraiser concert for St. Jude's

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Epsilon Sigma Alpha hosted a concert on Saturday to help raise money for St. Jude’s Children hospital. The event was held at Town Common and featured music from country artists Larry Farris and Cliff Waddell. Raffle tickets were also available for purchase to participants for prizes.
Victorville, CA

On Religion: It's time to get back to church

“Let us not give up meeting together as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” —Hebrews 10:25. Dane Davis. For the Victorville Daily Press. It seems we have a holiday for just about...
Memphis, TN

Support St. Jude! Volunteer At The St. Jude IRONMAN 70.3

The upcoming IRONMAN Triathlon benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and they are in REAL NEED of volunteers. The race is on October 2nd, but you can choose volunteer shifts on any days Sept. 29 - Oct. 2. Many of us have volunteered for the St. Jude Marathon in the...
Religion

'Christ Must Be Explicit'

September 11, 2001, was the day before my twenty-first birthday. I was leaving my first collegiate Classical Greek class when I heard someone say a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. He didn’t sound shocked; just intrigued. I assumed it must have been a small plane, surely an accident, perhaps even no fatalities. I walked back to the dorms, enjoying a few more minutes of peace.
Winchester, IN

September 11 Commemoration

For several weeks prior to the tragic events of September 11, 2001, Winchester Friends had been preparing for Friendship Sunday, an annual outdoor meeting for worship and a fellowship meal scheduled for September 16. That year’s theme focused on the importance and many roles of the Church -- Christ’s Body he indwells here on earth.
Religion

Faith in Focus: The Book of Mormon

In the past, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has sometimes been referred to as the “Mormon” Church. Likewise, its member have sometimes been referred to as “Mormons” rather than Latter-day Saints. These nicknames come from an additional book of scripture named the Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ.
Ashtabula, OH

Celebrate work: Jesus did just that

“Everything you always knew about work is wrong,” says John L. Micek in a column about millions of mainly low-wage workers who have dropped out of the work force for the pleasures of family and self-fulfillment. Sounds like an adolescent dream! Anything is better than the daily grind. Studies “prove”...
Idaho State

Idaho author explores themes of faith and grief in debut novel

Like many people, first-time novelist Darlene West is acquainted with grief and depression. Earlier in her life, she volunteered at mental hospitals to lead Bible studies. The people she met there were often grieving or depressed. Those experiences helped her write her new novel, “Awakened by Grace,” that explores themes of chronic grief and faith.
Yates County, NY

CHURCH BRIEFS

Our scripture lesson Aug. 29 was Ephesians 1: 11-30. In this writing, Paul again speaks to the people. Pastor Sandi explains that during the time of this writing, Paul is in Asia Minor. He is experienced in his writings at this point, and speaks to us about lasting gifts that keep on giving. Paul tells us to never stop giving thanks.

