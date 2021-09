Gareth Southgate has rejected the argument that England are too defensive a side, and likened their structure to Chelsea and Liverpool.The Euro 2020 final naturally dominated much of the discussion in the build-up to the restart of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, as well as the potential reasons for ultimately falling short. It was put to Southgate that England remain too cautious - especially given the talent in the squad - but he insisted their approach is in keeping with the top level of club football, and that the team plays “good football”.“I’m always looking at Chelsea who are the...