Jordan Henderson says Jude Bellingham is more than ready for the biggest games, as he was struck by how advanced the 18-year-old is at this point in his career. The Liverpool midfielder played alongside Bellingham in England's 4-0 win over Andorra and saw first hand how mature he is."He looks ready to me, even at such a young age," Henderson said. "He looks ready to be playing in the big games. I watch him for [Borussia] Dortmund as well and I think the way he performs there is outstanding."I am a big fan of Jude. I think he looks a...