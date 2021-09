Seminole State College Nursing recently received approval from the Oklahoma Board of Nursing to start a new LPN to RN online option. “We are so excited to start this option. There is a huge need in this area for LPN’s to advance their degree and still be able to work,” Nursing Program Director Crystal Bray said. “Most of our traditional options require students to be on campus three to four days per week. It is very difficult for working LPNs to arrange a work schedule to accommodate both school and work.”