Clemson LB Trenton Simpson Ready to 'Put On Show' In Front of Family Against Georgia

By JP Priester
AllClemson
 7 days ago

For Trenton Simpson, Clemson's season opener is special.

Playing in Charlotte means the former five-star recruit gets to go back home and perform in front of his family and friends.

"I'm so excited being close to home and having all my family there and being able to support me," Simpson said. "I am going to go out there and put on a show and make my family and my high school proud and represent Mallard Creek."

As a freshman, Simpson started three games for the Tigers last season and was credited with 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. Entering his second season, Simpson is ready to really put his versatility on display and spent the offseason working with some of the defensive backs in an effort to improve his coverage skills.

"Doing individuals with the safeties and learning how they do the footwork, they do a lot of man covers," Simpson said. "I've been doing a lot of individual work with them. We do a lot of seven on seven, so just trying to make sure I am being precise on my footwork, staying on top using my leverage to help me."

With the Tigers facing a Georgia team with so much talent in the season opener, Simpson knows he will spend a lot of time dropping back into coverage.

"They have some speed but all fall camp I've been working on guarding man-to-man and working on my technique and trying to be precise in all my footwork,” Simpson said. “That will take care of everything.”

Now that he's been in the system for more than a year, Simpson is much more confident in what he's doing on the field. He's also bigger and faster, and ready to play at any of the three linebacker spots in Brent Venables' complex defense.

"I've gained some weight, I've gotten faster and now I know in the film book a lot more and the details. Last year, I was just going off a lot of instinct. I now have some confidence in every rep that I've taken so I'm ready to go. I'm prepared to do any position. I'm prepared for SAM, MIKE, WILL, anything they throw at me. I'll be ready to go out there and make it happen."

Clemson, SC
AllClemson

2023 WR Nathaniel Joseph Commits to Clemson

Dabo Swinney has his first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. WR Nathaniel Joseph, out of Edison High in Miami, Florida, committed to Clemson on Friday afternoon, choosing the Tigers over Florida State, Texas A&M and Florida. At 5-foot-8, 170-pounds, the SI All-American candidate is the prototypical slot receiver and...
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

Clemson Freshman Andrew Mukuba Takes Starting Role in Stride

It's hard to start as a true freshman for Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Ask Tyler Davis or Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee. Those guys are exceptions, not rules. You have to come in, learn the system, show you can play physically and most importantly, earn the trust of one of the top coordinators in all of college football.
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

Swinney Remembers September 11th

CLEMSON -- 9/11 is a day that lives emblazoned in the hearts and minds of every American. They can tell you where they were, what they were doing, who they were with, and even what they were thinking the moment the planes began to hit the World Trade Center, a field in Pennsylvania and the Pentagon.
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

Swinney's Culture Put to Test Rest of 2021

The last time Clemson lost a season opener was in 2014. It was to the same program, the Georgia Bulldogs. The Tigers struggled offensively that night in Athens, Ga., kind of like last Saturday in Charlotte, N.C. A new quarterback was figuring things out, although Deshaun Watson wasn't the starter yet.
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

S.C. State Head Coach on Facing Clemson: 'We Gotta Chance to Get a Tiger By the Tail'

For the first time since 2014, Clemson will try and rebound from a season-opening loss. After falling 10-3 to No. 2 Georgia in Charlotte on Saturday night, No. 6 Clemson now heads home to face FCS opponent S.C. State. The Tigers will be looking to improve to 5-0 all-time against the Bulldogs, and S.C. State head coach Buddy Pough told the media earlier this week that his team is expecting to see an extra-motivated Clemson squad on Saturday.
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

Preview and Prediction: S.C. State vs. Clemson

Clemson will return to Death Valley for its 2021 home opener on Saturday, Sept. 11 when the Tigers welcome the South Carolina State Bulldogs. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Swinney and his squad will look to rebound from a hard-fought 10-3 defeat at the hands...
College Sports
AllClemson

Ross 'Locked In' and 'Mad' After Georgia Loss

Wide receiver Justyn Ross' return to the football field was not what he had expected. In fact, he probably could not have dreamed of a worse start to his return to college football in the Tigers' 10-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday night. It was Ross' decision to go...
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

Venables Praises Clemson Defense's Effort in Loss to Georgia

If Clemson could take solace in anything from last Saturday's 10-3 loss to Georgia in the season opener, it was the Tigers' top-notch defensive performance. And when defensive coordinator Brent Venables talks positively about how well his unit played against a top-5 opponent, it puts the touchdown-less result in an even clearer perspective.
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

Clemson Safety Out for Season With Shoulder Injury

Clemson Safety Lannden Zanders to Miss Rest of Season With Injury. Clemson safety Lannden Zanders will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in the Tigers' 10-3 season-opening loss to Georgia on Saturday night. Head coach Dabo Swinney made the announcement on his weekly call-in radio...
NFL
AllClemson

Odds and Ends: Preseason Betting Outlook for Clemson Tigers in the NFL

The NFL's 2021 season officially kicks off Thursday night, followed by a full slate of games Sunday and Monday. At that point, all of what we thought we knew about the league begins to change, so this is the last time to look at betting odds and lock in the best values. It's also a window into what kind of season the experts believe players and teams will have, and there are several former Clemson Tigers under the microscope this year in the pros.
Georgia State
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Addresses Lack of Running Game in Loss to Georgia

Clemson's Dabo Swinney Addresses Lack of Running Game in Loss to Georgia. The running game was non-existent for Clemson in its season-opening loss to Georgia. The Tigers running backs totaled just 24 yards on nine carries. Head coach Dabo Swinney told the media on Sunday night that in hindsight the team should have been better at forcing the issue but that there were a number of factors that played into the offense's lack of rushing attempts.

