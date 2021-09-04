CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Reds still control their playoff destiny, but have to start winning

By Doug Gray
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Reds aren’t exactly playing their best baseball lately. They are 3-7 in their last 10 games. They’ve fallen to 10 games back of Milwaukee, essentially eliminating any unrealistic fantasy that they could have had to make a run at the division. The wild card, though, has somehow remained in their grasp thanks to the fact that despite their recent woes no one that’s chasing them has gone on a run.San Diego is also 3-7 over their last 10 games. The Phillies and Cardinals had ground to make up, and they have a little bit as both have gone 6-4 in their last 10 – but they had a lot of ground to try and make up and are still 1.5 and 2.0 games back of the Reds for the final wild card spot.

