Bugatti Solidifies Its Spot as Hypercar King With Track-Only Bolide
Bugatti’s hypercars are built to do one thing: Go extremely fast in a straight line. More recently, the automaker has revealed that it can build cars that can tackle corners at insane speeds with hypercars like the Divo and Pur Sport. Bugatti really wants to be taken seriously when it comes to track-oriented vehicles. So, it did what any other automaker would do — create a radical concept. The Bolide concept that came out in December 2020 was Bugatti’s way of flexing its muscles and now, it’s putting the vehicle into production.www.themanual.com
