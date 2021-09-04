Aaron Heger awarded Eagle Scout rank
Sep. 4—BEMIDJI — Aaron Heger of Nevis was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout in a ceremony on Aug. 16 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji. Scoutmaster Pat Brown of Troop 4082 presided over Heger's Eagle Scout Court of Honor at the event. The Eagle Scout award is the highest and most coveted rank in scouting; the last major step in the advancement program. Fewer than 4% of all scouts in the U.S. reach the rank of Eagle Scout, a release said.www.tribuneledgernews.com
