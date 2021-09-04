CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

7 wines to keep summer going after Labor Day

By Rachel King
Posted by 
Fortune
Fortune
 7 days ago

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

Just because Labor Day is considered the official end of summer in the U.S. doesn't mean it's time to put away the rosé yet. Here are some light and refreshing wines to consider opening while the summer temperatures continue to linger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVB9l_0bmiCYrC00
The late summer wine list.

Gamble Family Vineyards: It would be a fallacy (and a minor tragedy) to think you can drink rosé only during the summer. When you find a bottle you love, you should feel free to enjoy it whenever the timing is right. The timing is perfect right now for the 2020 Rosé by Gamble Family Vineyards—a crisp and refreshing blend (of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Pinot Noir, and Petit Verdot grapes) with a bright pink hue and notes of strawberry and watermelon. Also from Gamble, you should not miss the 2020 Gamble Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc. Even if you’re not a Sauv Blanc fan, this bottle will change your mind. Evoking a Muscat-light feel, this fruit-forward white wine is effervescent, with light acidity and a zesty finish. SRP: $25 for the 2020 Rosé, $28 for the 2020 Sauvignon Blanc

FEL Wines: Not all wines are ideal for brunch, but some wines do present themselves as perfect for breakfast pairings. A demonstration of the best of Anderson Valley, the cool climate's effect on the 2019 Anderson Valley Chardonnay shines through to produce a fresh and delicious bottle. A lean style of Chardonnay (with 100% Chardonnay grapes) this is a light option—not heavy or excessively buttery at all—with aromatic notes of green apple and citrus with flavors of honey, lemon, and lychee. SRP: $32

Ram’s Gate Winery: 2020 was a devastating year for California’s wine industry, and many (if not most) wineries in Napa and Sonoma counties were not able to salvage much fruit for bottling. At Ram’s Gate Winery in Carneros, the estate’s vineyards actually suffered from spring frost events, and most of the resulting wines produced lower alcohol levels (at least by the local ABV averages). Made from 100% Pinot Blanc grapes, the 2020 Estate bottling has a 12.6% ABV, with notes of pear, peaches, and green apple. SRP: $38

Sullivan Rutherford Estate: Featuring a lighter pink hue verging on orange, the 2020 Sullivan Rosé is bright with floral aromas and fruity flavors—notably blood orange and Meyer lemon but also hints of cranberry, strawberry, apricot, and melon. SRP: $40

Priest Ranch: Thanks to the coastal fog rolling in over the vines at 1,250 feet (combined with few major heat events during its growing season), the 2019 Grenache Blanc feels fresh and clean, from start to finish. Fruit forward with notes of green apples and citrus, the smooth body is ideal for pairing with just about any food (especially creamy cheeses)—or for drinking on its own. (Just note the 14.6% ABV level.) SRP: $22

Frank Family Vineyards: There is no shortage of delicious sparkling wines in Napa Valley, but there might not be a better deal for the quality at the price point of the 2015 Carneros Brut Rosé by Frank Family Vineyards. Made in the méthode champenoise (the traditional method for producing Champagne), this is (perhaps paradoxically) both a sophisticated and casual sparkling wine that will evoke the best of summer year-round, with a bright, bold, and bubbly body, full of strawberries and red fruits. SRP: $55

Comments / 0

Fortune

Fortune

53K+
Followers
2K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#White Wine#Sparkling Wines#Food Drink#Beverages#Fortune Daily#Petit Verdot#Gamble#Srp#Sauvignon Blanc Fel Wines#Pinot Blanc#Grenache Blanc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
EducationFortune

Student loans totaling $9.5 billion are getting canceled. Here’s who gets it

Since taking power, the Biden-Harris administration has issued four rounds of student loan forgiveness—including two more announcements last month. In total, those four rounds issued by the U.S. Department of Education amount to $9.5 billion in loans that will be discharged for 563,000 borrowers. On one hand, it’s relatively small (less than 1% of all U.S. student loan debt). On the other hand, the Biden camp is clearly getting more aggressive on the forgiveness front than its predecessors.
Grocery & SupermaketFortune

Impossible Foods debuts faux-chicken nuggets at restaurants

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Impossible Foods Inc.’s new faux-chicken nuggets go on sale at about 150 restaurants Tuesday, with a grocery rollout set to follow later this month, as food companies jockey for the new segment of the imitation-meat market.
Drinkstownandcountrymag.com

21 Labor Day Cocktails Perfect for Capping Off the Summer

There's still time to get in a few last summer-inspired sips before the season ends. These chilly, boozy treats will send your summer out with a bang, and they'll look good in your Instagrams, to boot. Gins & Roses. Ingredients:. .5 oz lemon juice. .5 oz Rose & peppercorn infused...
ShoppingFood Network

The Best Labor Day Grill Sales to Keep You Cooking Outside

For most of us, Labor Day Weekend is the final grilling weekend of the year — it's the unofficial end to summer, so we're planning on making the most of it. Whether you want to up your outdoor cooking game for the season's last hurrah or just want to score some on-sale grilling gear, here are some of 2021's can't-miss Labor Day Weekend sales.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wine Finds: Australian reds for Labor Day cookouts

If you have any cookouts planned for upcoming Labor Day celebrations, look for big-bodied, juicy, affordable reds that go well with burgers, bratwursts and other grilled meats. Among wines to consider are Australian reds made from shiraz, the country’s best-known and most widely planted grape variety. Called syrah in France and certain other parts of the world, Australian shiraz is known for producing wines that have bold, concentrated ripe fruit flavors. Also consider Australian cabernet sauvignon, either bottled as a single varietal or blended with shiraz. The following are two examples.
DrinksWTOP

Wine of the Week: What wine to pick for the Labor Day weekend?

Daylight may be receding, but we still have plenty of warm weather ahead for backyard grilling and indoor chilling. Summer is winding down to a close, and the reentry into what was traditionally considered (at least, before the pandemic) the first regular workweek requires a gentle approach. A smooth landing back to work and school calls for the perfect Labor Day wine.
Conroe, TXyourconroenews.com

Labor Day signals a transition for wine seasons too

This weekend is a three-day weekend with Labor Day on Monday. Normally, we start to transition to the fall with cooler temperatures on the way. This Labor Day marks the transition from lighter clothing, lighter foods and lighter wines to heavier clothing as the weather cools. In addition, our foods normally get heavier as we transition to red wines which are heavier.
Portland, ORChannel 6000

Mixologist: End-of-summer cocktails a great addition to Labor Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Earlecia Richelle, a nationally-recognized top mixologist brand and ambassador for St. Germain, joined AM Extra Monday with some ideas for Labor Day cocktails. Recipes. Slow Summer:. 1 ½ oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur. 2 oz. chilled brewed green tea (or any tea you may have on-hand)
Drinkswinemag.com

Glunz 2018 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles)

This reserve bottling starts with soy, smoked berry and plum aromas on the intense nose. The palate's black currant and blackberry jam flavors are topped with toasted graham cracker, black olive and charred meat accents. Drink through 2038. Matt Kettmann. rating. 94. Price. Designation. Reserve. Variety. Cabernet Sauvignon. Winery. Glunz.
Drinkswinemag.com

Gary Farrell 2018 Martaella Vineyard Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)

Tangy fruit is met by chalky tannins in this sharply etched, structured and complex red. It shows vibrantly fresh in flavors of citrus, pomegranate and dark berry while crushed rock and savory spice accent the impressive core. Virginie Boone. rating. 95. Price. Designation. Martaella Vineyard. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery. Gary...
Drinkswinemag.com

Croix 2019 12 Rows Ritchie Vineyard Chardonnay (Russian River Valley)

Opulently lush in stone fruit and vanilla bean, this wonderful single-vineyard wine is a celebratory nod to the variety and site. Rounded in texture, it is lengthy and expansive on the palate, with beautifully developed secondary flavors of banana cream pie and spice. Virginie Boone. rating. 95. Price. Designation. 12...
Drinksvinepair.com

Bravium Anderson Valley Pinot Noir 2019

Dinner Parties, Holiday Meals, Wine And Cheese Night. Earthy cherry mushroom vibes calm the senses before you take a sip. The palate is soft and supple with a quiet edge and a hint of tannins. This is a great wine for exclusive wine events like a wine club or a wine and cheese night. It will raise a few eyebrows for sure.
Drinkswinemag.com

Silverado 2017 Mt George Vineyard Estate Grown Merlot (Coombsville)

This estate-grown, accessible red is aged in both French and Hungarian oak. It shows a lifted herbal note across a dense midpalate of red fruit, oak and tannin. Virginie Boone. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy