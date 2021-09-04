7 wines to keep summer going after Labor Day

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

Just because Labor Day is considered the official end of summer in the U.S. doesn't mean it's time to put away the rosé yet. Here are some light and refreshing wines to consider opening while the summer temperatures continue to linger.

The late summer wine list.

Gamble Family Vineyards: It would be a fallacy (and a minor tragedy) to think you can drink rosé only during the summer. When you find a bottle you love, you should feel free to enjoy it whenever the timing is right. The timing is perfect right now for the 2020 Rosé by Gamble Family Vineyards—a crisp and refreshing blend (of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Pinot Noir, and Petit Verdot grapes) with a bright pink hue and notes of strawberry and watermelon. Also from Gamble, you should not miss the 2020 Gamble Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc. Even if you’re not a Sauv Blanc fan, this bottle will change your mind. Evoking a Muscat-light feel, this fruit-forward white wine is effervescent, with light acidity and a zesty finish. SRP: $25 for the 2020 Rosé, $28 for the 2020 Sauvignon Blanc

FEL Wines: Not all wines are ideal for brunch, but some wines do present themselves as perfect for breakfast pairings. A demonstration of the best of Anderson Valley, the cool climate's effect on the 2019 Anderson Valley Chardonnay shines through to produce a fresh and delicious bottle. A lean style of Chardonnay (with 100% Chardonnay grapes) this is a light option—not heavy or excessively buttery at all—with aromatic notes of green apple and citrus with flavors of honey, lemon, and lychee. SRP: $32

Ram’s Gate Winery: 2020 was a devastating year for California’s wine industry, and many (if not most) wineries in Napa and Sonoma counties were not able to salvage much fruit for bottling. At Ram’s Gate Winery in Carneros, the estate’s vineyards actually suffered from spring frost events, and most of the resulting wines produced lower alcohol levels (at least by the local ABV averages). Made from 100% Pinot Blanc grapes, the 2020 Estate bottling has a 12.6% ABV, with notes of pear, peaches, and green apple. SRP: $38

Sullivan Rutherford Estate: Featuring a lighter pink hue verging on orange, the 2020 Sullivan Rosé is bright with floral aromas and fruity flavors—notably blood orange and Meyer lemon but also hints of cranberry, strawberry, apricot, and melon. SRP: $40

Priest Ranch: Thanks to the coastal fog rolling in over the vines at 1,250 feet (combined with few major heat events during its growing season), the 2019 Grenache Blanc feels fresh and clean, from start to finish. Fruit forward with notes of green apples and citrus, the smooth body is ideal for pairing with just about any food (especially creamy cheeses)—or for drinking on its own. (Just note the 14.6% ABV level.) SRP: $22

Frank Family Vineyards: There is no shortage of delicious sparkling wines in Napa Valley, but there might not be a better deal for the quality at the price point of the 2015 Carneros Brut Rosé by Frank Family Vineyards. Made in the méthode champenoise (the traditional method for producing Champagne), this is (perhaps paradoxically) both a sophisticated and casual sparkling wine that will evoke the best of summer year-round, with a bright, bold, and bubbly body, full of strawberries and red fruits. SRP: $55