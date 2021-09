Maybe you're at your desk reading this after a restless night, or maybe you're lying in bed this very instant and taking a break from tossing and turning. (Hello! Sorry, you're still awake.) In any case, the first thing you should know is that you're not alone (someone else is bound to be reading this article right now), and the second thing you need to know is that we've rounded up some genius ways to get better sleep. From highly rated white noise machines to blackout curtains to melatonin gummies that taste like candy, we've dug deep for tools that'll help you nod off like a baby. The best part? They all cost less than $30.