Michael Thomas Injury Update: When Will The Saints WR Return?

Michael Thomas was the consensus top wide receiver selected in 2020 Fantasy Football drafts and also the biggest bust at his position. How much you think Thomas busting had to with him suffering and trying to play through a Week 1 ankle injury impacted his massive dropoff in production is going to be correlated with how high you are willing to draft him. More importantly, you'll have to decide how long his injury will linger. Thomas will miss the start of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery to repair the ligaments in his ankle in June. Thomas also had a run-in with the staff that led to a benching at one point. That could easily all be water under the bridge in 2021, which brings us to another key question facing Thomas' outlook: his quarterback situation. That's a whole lot of questions for one player outlook.