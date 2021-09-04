Michael Thomas Injury Update: When Will The Saints WR Return?
The New Orleans Saints have endured some tumultuous months in 2021. Franchise quarterback Drew Brees retired earlier in the year and then the team was displaced by Hurricane Ida ahead of the first week of the season. Star wide receiver Michael Thomas has had a passive-aggressive feud with Saints management this year as well. Thomas had ankle surgery in June and the timing peeved head coach Sean Payton. Fantasy football owners and sports bettors also have a vested interest in Thomas’ status for this football season. Below we will answer the question as to when will Michael Thomas be back and return from injury to the Saints.www.thelines.com
Comments / 0