CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Michael Thomas Injury Update: When Will The Saints WR Return?

By Matt Burke
thelines.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints have endured some tumultuous months in 2021. Franchise quarterback Drew Brees retired earlier in the year and then the team was displaced by Hurricane Ida ahead of the first week of the season. Star wide receiver Michael Thomas has had a passive-aggressive feud with Saints management this year as well. Thomas had ankle surgery in June and the timing peeved head coach Sean Payton. Fantasy football owners and sports bettors also have a vested interest in Thomas’ status for this football season. Below we will answer the question as to when will Michael Thomas be back and return from injury to the Saints.

www.thelines.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Draftkings Sportsbook#Cowboys#Bucs#Wr#Pup#The Seattle Seahawks#Nfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sean Payton Reacts To Saints Releasing Veteran RB Latavius Murray

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints released running back Latavius Murray. The timing of this move wasn’t ideal for Murray, but it became very evident that his role on the team was diminishing. Last season, Murray had 656 rushing yards, 176 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. While those are...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bleacher Report predicts Saints will trade Michael Thomas to Jaguars

There’s been buzz all offseason about the New Orleans Saints potentially trading star wide receiver Michael Thomas and this only intensified when the news about his injury surfaced last month. Thomas’ response didn’t help the situation. While things have simmered down between the two recently, there’s still a real possibility...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Saints re-sign veteran WR Chris Hogan

The Saints were looking to add some depth at receiver this summer after Michael Thomas underwent ankle surgery in June and will miss the early portion of the 2021 season. In five games with the New York Jets last season, Hogan caught 14 passes for 118 yards. After the campaign, he declared for the PLL Draft and went undrafted before signing a contract with the Cannons Lacrosse Club before being traded to the Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club.
NFLUSA Today

Jameis Winston among New Orleans Saints team captains

The New Orleans Saints have not formally announced their team captains for the 2021 season, but Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that quarterback Jameis Winston is one of two players selected for that role for the first time. All-Pro special teams ace J.T. Gray is the new leader of the kicking units after Thomas Morstead and Craig Robertson were let go this offseason.
NFLCBS Sports

Saints' Michael Thomas: Officially on reserve/PUP list

Thomas (ankle) was moved to the reserve/PUP list Tuesday. As Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier Tuesday, Thomas landed on this reserve list, which will sideline him for at least the first six weeks of the campaign. The Saints have a bye Week 6, meaning Thomas will be eligible to return Week 7 in Seattle on Monday, Oct. 25.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: Michael Thomas’ recovery timeline revealed

The New Orleans Saints and wide receiver Michael Thomas haven’t exactly gotten along this offseason. Sean Payton and Thomas have since patched things up, but you get the sense the franchise still harbors some bitterness toward their once-golden child. This offseason, Thomas underwent surgery later than the Saints wanted, and now there’s a clearer timeline for when Thomas could be back on the field.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Insight into the New Orleans Saints’ offensive game plan with Michael Thomas out five games

The New Orleans Saints offense has far bigger concerns right now than who will get Michael Thomas’ targets over the next five games. Their more pressing concern is when they will be back home. Hurricane Ida has ravaged the Gulf Coast, and elected officials are begging people to stay away if they can. The Saints, who for now will play in Jacksonville and practice at TCU, can indeed stay away. But it’s about as far from an ideal situation as an organization can start a season.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Michael Thomas’ fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

After a disappointing 2020 campaign plagued by injuries, many fantasy football managers were hoping for a better outlook in 2021 from New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas. However, after his latest ankle surgery, those hopes were quickly dashed, causing his value to plummet. Likely to miss close to half the season, could Thomas be worth a stash at his reduced ADP, or do his fantasy outlook and uncertainties surrounding his health suggest avoiding the situation entirely?
NFLNFL Analysis Network

Why the Patriots should pursue a trade for Saints’ Michael Thomas

The New England Patriots did something they aren’t known for this offseason. They spent lavishly, in free agency. The normally cost-conscious Patriots had money to spend and they were aggressive in doing so. Could they consider being even more aggressive by making a trade for New Orleans Saints star wideout Michael Thomas.
NFLCBS Sports

Michael Thomas Fantasy Football 2021 outlook: Changes in ADP, mock draft tracker, more updates on Saints WR

Michael Thomas was the consensus top wide receiver selected in 2020 Fantasy Football drafts and also the biggest bust at his position. How much you think Thomas busting had to with him suffering and trying to play through a Week 1 ankle injury impacted his massive dropoff in production is going to be correlated with how high you are willing to draft him. More importantly, you'll have to decide how long his injury will linger. Thomas will miss the start of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery to repair the ligaments in his ankle in June. Thomas also had a run-in with the staff that led to a benching at one point. That could easily all be water under the bridge in 2021, which brings us to another key question facing Thomas' outlook: his quarterback situation. That's a whole lot of questions for one player outlook.
Indiana StateMyWabashValley.com

Michael Thomas wins player of the week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University defensive back Michael Thomas has been named the Missouri Valley Conference defensive player of the week. Last week, Thomas totaled 10 tackles and two interceptions in helping the Sycamores to a season opening 26-21 win over Eastern Illinois. The Corona, Cal., native...
NFLchatsports.com

Saints: Don’t sleep on Michael Thomas in fantasy football

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was one of the biggest fantasy football busts in 2020, and heading into this season, he’ll literally be on one leg. But if he’s still available late in your draft, the reward far outweighs the risk.

Comments / 0

Community Policy