Mack Brown blasts North Carolina as ‘overrated’ after loss

North Carolina coach Mack Brown did not hold back in his assessment of his team following their 17-10 season-opening loss to Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels came into Friday night’s game ranked in the top ten of both the AP and Coaches Poll, but were silenced for much of the night as the Hokies fed off the home crowd to shut down the Tar Heels. That prompted Brown to bring out the dreaded “overrated” label for his team.