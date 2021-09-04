CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s why so many Americans feel empowered to walk away from work now

By Hailey Eber
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuitters never win . . . unless, maybe, you’re leaving your job in search of a better way of living and working. According to US Burea of Labor statistics, nearly four million Americans voluntarily left jobs in June alone. Anthony Klotz, Associate Professor of Management in Mays Business School at Texas A&M University, has dubbed the phenomenon the Great Resignation — a phrase that went viral when he first used it in an interview with Bloomberg this past spring.

