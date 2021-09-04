EcoFlow Launches DELTA Mini Portable Power Station

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, today launched the DELTA mini portable power station on HSN, the Home Shopping Network. Designed for outdoor recreation and for work backup for users who work outside or in places that lack convenient power access, the indoor/outdoor DELTA mini can power 90% of devices and appliances and be recharged from 0% to 80% in one hour.

The DELTA mini debuts today on HSN at a discounted price for the HSN Today's Special (24 hours only) and will be available at EcoFlow's website following that.

"The DELTA mini is the smallest - and therefore, most portable and affordable - of EcoFlow's professional-grade DELTA portable power station lineup," said Thomas Chan, R&D Director at EcoFlow. "Our customers know the DELTA series is built for capacity and multiple devices, and asked for a truly portable and quiet option they could pack in their truck to take to worksites or to outdoor festivals. We answered with the DELTA mini to provide an eco-friendly alternative to noisy gas generators."

Powers 90% of devices and appliances

Able to be used indoors or outdoors, the DELTA mini can power 12 devices simultaneously via USB, DC, and AC outlets. It can power 90% of devices and appliances - like band saws, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, microwaves, etc. - with powerful 1400W rated output, and can even support 1800W devices with the X-Boost technology.

The portable power station has an 882Wh capacity, which means that on just one charge, you could recharge a drone 12 times or a camera 38 times, or run a TV for 6 hours or an electric kettle for 0.5 hours. Though primarily designed for powering tools or recreational tech on-the-go, in a pinch, the DELTA mini can also be used for 11 hours' worth of emergency backup power for lights, a fan, router, laptop and smartphones.

Industry-leading fast charging

Its proprietary X-Stream AC fast recharge can go 0-80% in one hour, and a full charge in 1.6 hours, at a maximum 900W through standard AC outlets. It is the fastest charging speed on the market, as comparable batteries can take three to seven hours to be fully recharged.

The DELTA mini can be charged in three ways - via AC wall outlets, car port or solar, achieving fast solar charging with 300W max input. Using a solar array, such as 1 x 400W panel or 2 x 160W solar panels, the DELTA mini can be fully recharged in four to eight hours.

Quiet and portability

With the running and recharge hum similar to the decibel level of a library or quiet coffee shop, this portable power station doesn't distract from the task or entertainment at hand.

At a weight of 23 lb. - about the heft of a 24-pack of beer - and dimensions of a larger laptop, the DELTA mini is the lightest-weight and most portable model of EcoFlow's DELTA series. Additionally, the DELTA mini's smart inverter / adapter is built-in, so users don't need to carry a standalone charger brick.

"Since home and local outdoor public spaces have become the center of activity these months, a number of local US municipalities are revisiting noise ordinances," said Chan. "Some are looking to decrease the maximum decibel level around homes and in public spaces, and typical gas generators will fall outside of these limits. However, the DELTA mini and other EcoFlow products are well below these limits and can keep your worksite or campsite humming."

Availability

Today's launch of the EcoFlow DELTA mini on HSN has discount pricing of $799 and is available for 24 hours only. Following, it will be available for purchase on EcoFlow's website for a retail price of $999.

The DELTA mini has the same interior design and quality as EcoFlow's top-of-the-line product, the DELTA Pro. Launched this July, the DELTA Pro because the most-funded project on Kickstarter. EcoFlow also debuted another product in the DELTA series, the DELTA Max, on the pre-order platform. The crowdfunding campaign is set to end on September 12 at 10 am EST.

