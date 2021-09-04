Football Glenbard North vs Naperville North 09.03.21

Naperville North football plays host to Glenbard North in a wild game where the Huskies come up short against the Panthers. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. Fresh off a dominant 35-13 win over Benet last week, the Naperville North football Huskies celebrate senior night as they play host to the Glenbard North Panthers. These two squads last met back in 2017 in game that ended with a 20-7 Huskie victory.