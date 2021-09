A panel of experts discuss monitoring outcomes and effective patient-centered interventions to improve care for patients with cardiorenal metabolic syndrome. Neil Minkoff, MD: You mentioned you have a clinic designated to metabolic syndrome. How does that clinic get measured in terms of the job it’s doing? You brought up earlier that none of the patients have their LDL [low-density lipoprotein] controlled, and not all patients have their blood pressure controlled. Are you tracking that kind of information in the clinic?