Fortnite has received the new 17.50 update, so here’s all that’s been changed and added with this patch! We’re finally at the last update before the next major content update, which means the next you hear of a Fortnite update, we’ll be in the next season. With that, there isn’t anything crazy happening this week in the battle royale. Still, there are a few events worth noting, such as various alien tools becoming easier to get just before they’re retired for next season. If you’re curious about everything else though, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s all that’s new with Fortnite update 17.50!