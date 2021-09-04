Closures Continue In John Ek And Whelp Wildfires
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Closures continue in northern Minnesota due to the ongoing John Ek and Whelp Wildfires. According to the U.S. Forest Service, Superior National Forest lands and roads along the upper Gunflint Trail are closed including roads along Cook County 12/Gunflint Trail beginning at the Cook County 92 intersection and to the end of the Gunflint Trail. Trails End, Iron Lake campgrounds and South Lake are also closed.minnesota.cbslocal.com
