CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook County, MN

Closures Continue In John Ek And Whelp Wildfires

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Closures continue in northern Minnesota due to the ongoing John Ek and Whelp Wildfires. According to the U.S. Forest Service, Superior National Forest lands and roads along the upper Gunflint Trail are closed including roads along Cook County 12/Gunflint Trail beginning at the Cook County 92 intersection and to the end of the Gunflint Trail. Trails End, Iron Lake campgrounds and South Lake are also closed.

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Cook County, MN
Government
City
Round Lake, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Cook County, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#U S Forest Service#Canoe#Wcco#The U S Forest Service#Superior National Forest#Usfs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no governor in America moved faster to close down schools, restrict businesses and order his own constituents into a long and painful lockdown than did California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom’s steps, at times taken ahead of public health advice issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy