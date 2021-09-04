CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Bennington, Vermont festival to celebrate all thing garlic

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Bennington, Vermont will transform into “Garlic Town, USA” on Saturday to celebrate of all things garlic.

Bennington’s annual Garlic and Herb Festival is held every year on Labor Day weekend. Two years ago, the festival saw crowds of over 16,000 patrons and 200 garlic-themed vendors.

Due to the COVID pandemic and Vermont restrictions on festivals in 2020, the 25th annual “Garlicfest,” was canceled and the organizers, the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, pivoted to a different model in a rebranded, “Garlic Town, USA” event in downtown Bennington.

The event saw some 3,000 residents and travelers safely enjoy sidewalk sales, restaurant specials and bands, hay wagon rides, and multiple “cloves” or pockets of garlic growing vendors sprinkled throughout the town.

This year, Bennington is being transformed again into Garlic Town, USA celebrating produce vendors, crafts and artisans.

The Garlic and Herb Festival has been recognized as one of the top ten garlic festivals in the world and has been featured in Yankee Magazine

