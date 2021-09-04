Salukimania Podcast: Former sports editor Les Winkeler talks HOF class

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFormer sports editor Les Winkeler started at The Southern Illinoisan more than 30 years ago as an outdoors writer. In fact, for the first 15 years, he didn't do much at the paper but going hunting and fishing, and sharing his adventures with our readers. He's been the outdoors writer as long as most of us can remember here, and continues to put together that page for our readers every Thursday night. Winkeler has covered SIU athletics, off and on, for more than two decades, and is a unique voice to talk about this year's Saluki Hall of Fame class.

