Waterville, ME

Colby’s Institute for Artificial Intelligence names director

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — The nation’s first small liberal arts college to create an institute devoted to artificial intelligence now has a director.

Amanda Stent will lead the newly formed Davis Institute for Artificial Intelligence at Colby College, officials said.

Stent has authored or co-authored more than 100 papers and is a regular speaker on the subject of natural language, which gives computers the ability to understand human text and spoken words.

She most recently served as the natural language processing architect at Bloomberg L.P., where she led the People and Language AI Team.

The institute was created through a $30 million gift from the Davis family and charitable foundation trustee Andrew Davis.

Davis said previously that complex questions surrounding AI “requires a holistic analysis and response that can only come from a broad liberal arts perspective.”

