Middleburg, PA

Water main project in Middleburg begins next week

By Marcia Moore
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 7 days ago

A water main project is set to begin next week along several roads in Middleburg Borough, Snyder County.

Beginning Wednesday, a crew from Mid-State Paving LLC will tap the water lines on Route 522 and Route 104 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The work will continue through Friday.

Work on the water main will continue Sept. 13 through Sept. 24 along the west side of South Wausau Road between Schoch Street and Grand Street.

There will be no impact on traffic but motorists are asked to use caution.

On Sept. 20 through Oct. 18, work will continue between Grand Street and Route 522.

Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging where work is being performed at that location.

The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
