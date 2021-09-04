United Airlines Adds Lounge Access At New York JFK
United Airlines has figured out a way to offer its premium passengers lounge access at New York’s JFK Airport. Alaska Lounge JFK now open to United business passengers. As of September 1, 2021, United Airlines business class passengers departing from New York JFK can use the Alaska Lounge located in Terminal 7. This is a noteworthy development, since previously a United business class ticket didn’t offer lounge access at JFK, due to lack of an agreement.onemileatatime.com
