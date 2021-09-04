CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Summer Open: Pitchers Edition

By Scott Hood
 8 days ago

Prep Baseball Report Kansas hosted the Kansas Summer Open on July 20th at Wichita State University with players coming from the 2022 class through the 2025 class. 53 players from across the state of Kansas as well as players coming in from Missouri, Oklahoma, and as far as California attended the event going through a pro-style workout. You can click on any of the names to access the player's personal profile. Today we take an in-depth look at the 29 pitchers who attended breaking down their body profiles, delivery notes, arm actions, pitch shapes, and velocities.

Kansas State
