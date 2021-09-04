CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Artist Bisa Butler’s “portrait quilts” celebrate Black life and history

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article▶ Watch Video: Artist Bisa Butler on creating new narratives through “portrait quilts”. Artist Bisa Butler has been called a modern-day Griot. But instead of using words to tell stories, she uses stitches and cloth. Her quilts have graced the covers of magazines, and she created the striking illustration for...

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Quilts#Racial Injustice#African#American#Smithsonian#The Newark Museum Of Art#The Harlem Hellfighters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Brooklyn, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

The Birdhouse Gallery Presents Selfie: Artists Self Portraits

The Birdhouse Gallery is a tiny gallery of miniature contemporary art located in Hancock NY and soon in Brooklyn NY. The gallery is on the street level and always viewable during daylight hours. This show will be installed from September 4 through September 23 . There will be an opening reception with two of the artists tomorrow , 5-7 pm.
Books & LiteratureFlorida Times-Union

Book review: Delightful portrait of a celebrated caricaturist

"Hirschfeld: The Biography" Born in 1903 in St. Louis, he was known as the kid who liked to draw. Because the family was very poor, they flitted from place to place, five in short order. But finally they settled down, after his father abandoned the family, and Al Hirschfeld’s luck changed. At the age of 10, his mother recognized his talent and sent him to a children’s Saturday art class at the University School of Fine Arts, and eventually he enrolled there at the age of 21. He ended up as one of the greatest caricaturists of the 20th Century — some say the greatest. He drew hundreds of sketches each year, 10,000 in all. He died just shy of 100 years of age in 2003. A Broadway theatre is named after him.
New Paltz, NYhudsonvalleyone.com

“The Dorsky at 20” opens September 11, celebrating museum’s history & donors

With the coming of autumn, among the treats traditionally in store are the openings of not one, but three new exhibitions at the Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art on the campus of SUNY New Paltz. This year, with bans on public gatherings (hopefully) behind us, art-lovers can see the new shows beginning on Saturday, September 11, with a joint opening reception scheduled for Sunday, September 12 from 12 to 4 p.m.
Photographyfloridaweekly.com

PORTRAIT ARTISTS KNOW…

With most people able to snap photos from a smart device at any moment, you might think portrait artists are losing work. But they are still busy capturing people and pets in ways that photographs will never convey. “There’s something about having a human touch,” says artist Marti Koehler. “It’s...
Visual ArtSmithsonian

Breonna Taylor Portrait Featured in New Exhibition at National Museum of African American History and Culture

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) opens its latest exhibition, “Reckoning: Protest. Defiance. Resilience.,” in its newly redesigned Visual Art and the American Experience gallery Sept. 10. The Black Lives Matter movement, violence against African Americans and the role of art in depicting social protest movements are front and center in the exhibition. It prominently features a portrait of Breonna Taylor in a blue flowing gown, painted by renowned artist Amy Sherald, who painted the official portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama. The painting of Taylor, which first appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair’s September 2020 issue, is buttressed by 27 newly exhibited images and artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Sheila Pree Bright, Bisa Butler, Shaun Leonardo, David Hammons and many more.
Sewickley, PABeaver County Times

Mavuno celebrates Black artists with Sewickley festival and exhibition

SEWICKLEY — A wide range of artistic talents get the spotlight at "Mavuno: Celebration of African American Arts and Culture" beginning its 25th anniversary this month with indoor and outdoor activities. Hosted and organized by Sweetwater Center for The Arts, Mavuno starts Sept. 17 with "First Fruit: Bring Me Your...
New York City, NYthecut.com

A Lesson in Black Fashion History

Wearable art isn’t new, it’s been the norm — a lifestyle, really — for Black people in New York, especially in Harlem. Fifty-five years ago, the Harlem Institute of Fashion (HIF) was founded by Lois K. Alexander-Lane, and a few years later, the institute hosted its very own fashion shows for Harlem Week. These shows lasted from 1979 to 1996, but the spirit and style that these streets saw never ended. Today, the exhibit “Showing Out: Fashion in Harlem” at the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is paying homage to the legendary art that was the heart of HIF and Harlem Week. Guest curated by Souleo, the Harlem pop-up features archival images, costumes, video footage of the runway shows, physical archival material like old runway programs, and more. “A big part of why we’re doing this exhibition is because so many of the records were lost when [HIF] closed. Hopefully this will help to remember [these moments] and be able to identify some of these people,” Souleo tells the Cut.
Lincoln, NEDaily Nebraskan

Quilts tell story of 9/11, keep history alive

Whether it’s a rescue from a frigid winter evening or a family heirloom, quilts have always been a way to provide warmth and comfort. To the International Quilt Museum, they are more than just stitched cloth; they are pieces of history. One collection of history displayed right now commemorates the tragic 9/11 attacks.
RecipesEpicurious

A Dinner Party Menu Celebrating Black Culinary History

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The first time I made wine with my grand-uncle Andrew Lee, I saw a clear connection to our family’s past. Knowing when to harvest the muscadine grapes, how many we’d need, how to process the fruit and cultivate the wild yeast—long before the internet existed, this crucial knowledge was passed down from generation to generation. Had it not been for my genuine curiosity and asking my forebears about how traditional foods are made, all of that knowledge could have been lost.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Soulful Taste festival to celebrate Burgh’s Black history and food

The notice posted by the Rev. John C. Peck in the Oct. 26, 1838, edition of the Pittsburgh Gazette announced that, based on the success of his summer ice cream parlor, he would be opening an oyster house Downtown, “where parties of Ladies and Gentlemen will be served oysters in the various modes at short notice.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy