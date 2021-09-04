CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

BYU vs. Arizona odds, expert picks and prediction

By Ryan Bloomfield
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPotk_0bmhrUik00

The BYU Cougars and Arizona Wildcats head to Las Vegas, Nev., to open their seasons Saturday in the Vegas Kickoff Classic at 10:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the BYU vs. Arizona odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

Arizona’s opener is the head coaching debut for Jedd Fisch, who served as the New England Patriots’ QB coach in 2020. Fisch has a full rebuild on his hands in Tucson, as Arizona’s 0-5 season ended with an embarrassing 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup last year.

BYU went 11-1 behind a prolific offense that led the nation with 7.9 yards per play. The problem is that most of that production is gone, as QB Zach Wilson was the second overall pick in the NFL draft and the offensive line lost its top three starters. It must also replace three starting defensive linemen, including star DT Khyiris Tonga and leading tackler LB Isaiah Kaufusi.

BYU vs. Arizona odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:35 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: BYU -500 (bet $500 to win $100) | Arizona +360 (bet $100 to win $360)
  • Against the spread (ATS): BYU -12.5 (-110) | Arizona +12.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 53.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

BYU vs. Arizona odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

BYU 31, Arizona 17

Arizona enters this contest on a 12-game losing skid and the talent cupboard is bare for its new regime. BYU is the heavy favorite, but there’s not enough payout at -500 to bet on them straight up.

PASS and target the spread instead.

Not only has Arizona lost 12 straight, but they’ve failed to cover in 10 of those games. Despite some promising offseason moves by Fisch – most notably hiring defensive coordinator Don Brown from Michigan – this won’t be an overnight fix.

BYU will have plenty of fresh faces as well, but most of its skill position players return and the continuity on its coaching staff should minimize that early-season learning curve. Take BYU -12.5 (-110).

With a bunch of turnover for both teams, and in Arizona’s case an entirely new offensive scheme, expect the defenses to be farther along than each offense this early in the season. Bet the UNDER 53.5 (-107) as both teams work out the Week One kinks.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @RyanBHQ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
67K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Las Vegas, NV
College Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Nevada College Sports
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#College Football#American Football#Byu#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Ats#Ryanbhq#Sportsbookwire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Utah at BYU: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

No. 21 Utah (1-0) at BYU (1-0) Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,470 capacity) TV: ESPN (Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore commentating, Alex Chappell on sideline) Radio: ESPN 700 AM (Utah) / KSL 1160 AM (BYU) Series: According to Utah, the Utes lead 62-34-4. According to BYU, the Utes lead 59-31-4. Weather:...
College Station, TXAthlonSports.com

Texas A&M vs. Colorado Football Prediction and Preview

It's Year 3 of the Jimbo Fisher era in College Station, and now that he's integrated his program with his guys, some are hinting that Texas A&M could be a dark-horse candidate for the national title. The Aggies were knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff last year and have 15 returning starters to make another run.
NFLCollege Football News

10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread: Week 2

What games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into the Week 2 weekend of the college football season?. Last week was all about the favorites picking all ten to crank it up and win easily – the picks went a decent 6-4.
College Sportslafbnetwork.com

UCLA Football Soars Into The AP Top 25

Bruins fans have waited since 2017 to see a number next to their name. The four-year, excruciating wait is finally over. This perfect start to the season has to have been worth the wait. I mean obviously, any fan would have wanted a more successful team that past few years but for the feeling and excitement around this team now it seems like a good trade-off.
Mississippi Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State football: Why the Bulldogs can upset N.C. State

The traffic you experienced in central Mississippi on Monday was tens of thousands of Mississippi State football fans heading to their primary care providers to acquire blood pressure medication following the largest comeback in program history in Week 1. Now in Week 2, the Bulldogs will wrap themselves in the...
Maryland State247Sports

WVU Football bowl projections after the loss to Maryland

The first game of the season for West Virginia has come and gone. The Mountaineers fell to long-time rival Maryland, but will return home against a much less formidable opponent in Long Island University. With the loss - and everything else that happened in the true opening weekend - bowl projections around the country have changed. Here's a look at all the updated bowl projections for West Virginia heading into the second week of the season.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

20 Iowa vs. Iowa State football Fun Facts

1. The Hawkeyes won their last two games in Ames by three points (in overtime), and one point. 2. Iowa State is ranked No. 9 and Iowa No. 10. The Hawkeyes are 1-4 in AP top-10 matchups under Kirk Ferentz, with the lone win the 2010 Orange Bowl over Georgia Tech.
College Sports247Sports

Video/quotes: Chris Claiborne on ASU linebacker play, UNLV focus

Here is what Arizona State linebackers coach Chris Claiborne said Wednesday on his group’s performance against Southern Utah, junior linebacker Darien Butler and the team’s upcoming game against UNLV. On junior linebacker Darien Butler’s two-interception performance against Southern Utah on Thursday:. “It’s a tribute to his offseason with the guys...
NFLCollege Football News

Texas Tech vs Stephen F. Austin Prediction, Game Preview

Texas Tech vs Stephen F. Austin prediction and game preview. – Watch this and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. Texas Tech (1-0) vs Stephen F. Austin (1-0) Game Preview. Why Stephen F Austin Will Win. The Lumberjacks might just have the quirky formula to give Texas Tech...
College SportsPosted by
Daily Herald

No. 23 Arizona State tries to continue momentum vs. UNLV

UNLV (0-1) at No. 23 Arizona State (1-0), Saturday at 10:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN2). Line: Arizona State by 34 Â½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Arizona State tries to continue a steady buildup of success going into Pac-12 play in two weeks. The Sun Devils easily handled Southern Utah 41-14 last weekend and a similar score is expected against UNLV, according to oddsmakers. UNLV is trying to bounce back after a 35-33 double-overtime loss to Eastern Washington, which plays at the FCS level. The Rebels are trying to win their first game since 2019 after going 0-6 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy