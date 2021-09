Built-for-rent (BFR) developments remain the hottest housing type, but investors struggling to find existing stock are moving to find land for new neighborhood development. Forbes says that land brokers receive 50 calls from BFR newbies for every one experienced BFR buyer. And when land is prime for a BFR development, brokers receive between 10 to 25 offers. Greg Vogel of the country’s largest land company, Land Advisors, tells Forbes that between 5% and 10% of all land sales are solely for BFR, but that share grows each month. And although larger investors may dominate the headlines, the majority of BFR sales come from lesser known firms.