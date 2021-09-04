CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Michael Keaton on ‘Worth’ and Why Making the Film Was An Eye-Opening Experience

By Steve Weintraub
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith director Sara Colangelo's Worth now streaming on Netflix, I recently had the chance to speak with Michael Keaton about playing renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg in the 9/11 drama. If you’re not familiar with the film, Worth was written by Max Borenstein and is based on the non-fiction book by Feinberg titled What Is Life Worth?: The Unprecedented Effort to Compensate the Victims of 9/11. Both the film and book follow the real-life story behind the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Keaton stars as Feinberg, an attorney and mediator, who is appointed by Congress to lead the fund and he’s faced with the impossible task of figuring out what a life is worth to the families who lost them on 9/11. The film also stars Stanley Tucci as a community organizer who lost his wife in the attacks as well as Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan, Shunori Ramanathan, Talia Balsam, Laura Benanti, Marc Maron, Ato Blankson-Wood, Chris Tardio, Carolyn Mignini, and Victor Slezak.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Feinberg
Person
Laura Benanti
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Ray Kroc
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Tate Donovan
Person
Talia Balsam
Person
Amy Ryan
Person
Michael Keaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on September 6

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, Sept. 6 proves that people are still clicking on Clickbait, which retains the No. 1 spot on the list over the weekend despite some new competition. The international hit Money Heist debuts at No. 2, and Worth, Michael's Keaton's biopic of Kenneth Feinberg, comes in at No. 9.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

2 Ben Affleck Movies Are Dominating Netflix Today

During Ben Affleck‘s lengthy career at or near the top of the Hollywood summit, we’ve seen three distinctly different sides to the industry persona. The first and likely most well-known, of course, is the A-list movie star who signs on to big-budget blockbusters designed to earn him a lot of money and generate the maximum box office revenue. Then there’s the character actor who joins smaller films allowing him to work with talented filmmakers and stretch his dramatic capabilities as well as the acclaimed writer and director with two Academy Awards under his belt.
TV & VideosPolygon

Netflix drops its full fall movie release schedule

We’re nearly three-fourths of the way through 2021, as impossible as that might seem, and Netflix is aiming to finish the rest of the year off strong. Many of the films arriving later this year were previously announced back January, when the streaming service released a sizzle reel of films slated to release in 2021. Now, with more than eight months behind us, there’s still a ton of new films on the Netflix movie schedule with new release dates and only a few more still waiting to be announced.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton’s New Movie Is Now On Netflix

Even though Michael Keaton never really went away, it would be fair to say that the veteran actor is enjoying his most sustained period of critical and commercial success in decades. Tim Burton’s Batman has always been a regular and reliable presence on our screens, but an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor thanks to his incredible work in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) opened the floodgates in a big way.
MoviesCanton Repository

Review: Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci bring talents to 'Worth'

In the coming days, the United States will remember a solemn occasion, the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, with memorials and likely television specials. It’s difficult to know the appropriate way to remember such a feat of barbarism when terrorists successfully attacked the United States on our own soil in New York City, Washington, D.C., and western Pennsylvania.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Benedict Cumberbatch's new movie gets a four-minute standing ovation at Venice

Venice Film Festival has become something of an Oscars launch-pad. Just a quick glance at this year's line-up shows that any actor who wants to be in awards contention is currently in Venice – this year's red carpet will be lined by the casts of Dune (Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson), Last Night in Soho (Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith), and The Last Duel (Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck).
Moviesbocamag.com

Stream These: September Movies on Netflix, Prime, HBO Max

Probably the most high-profile feature to be released upon the pending 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks, the moral drama “Worth” centers on an attorney (Michael Keaton) placed in the impossible position of compensating family members of the nearly 3,000 Americans who died on that day. He’s forced to weigh outside factors in determining the amount of money owed each relative, as if one life is worth inherently more than another, which inevitably leads to conflicts involving race and sexuality in an unequal society. It’s a film that, I expect, will reveal the institutional fractures in a world that, on the surface, came together in selfless unity. Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan and Marc Maron co-star.
Moviesimdb.com

Benedict Cumberbatch on Straight Actors Playing Gay in ‘Power of the Dog’: ‘It Wasn’t Done Without Thought’

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee are ready to have the hard conversations about “The Power of the Dog.”. Jane Campion’s evocative Western, which premiered to great acclaim in Venice and launched its cast into the Oscar race, brings a radical new perspective to its late-1920s backdrop. The adaptation of Thomas Savage’s novel finds Cumberbatch playing ruthless Montana cattle rancher Phil, who projects a crude, macho presence even as he develops unexpected chemistry with Peter (Smit-McPhee), the son of a widow (Kirsten Dunst) who moves onto the ranch after she marries Cumberbatch’s brother (Jesse Plemons).
MoviesMovieWeb

Michael Keaton Is Responsible for Beetlejuice's Moldy Look and Electrifying Appearance

There could be no better Beetlejuice, obviously, than the instantly lovable obnoxious poltergeist Michael Keaton gifted us with. Keaton's performance and visage seemed to be custom-tailored for him. It appears, that couldn't be farther from the truth. With Keaton reprising his role of Batman in The Flash, it has fans reminiscing, back to the time when Tim Burton sought out Michael Keaton for two of his iconic roles. After watching their monumental careers, it seems quaint to think of these two first meeting and discussing a wacky idea that blossomed into a beloved Halloween staple.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Happy Birthday Michael Keaton: Honor the Hollywood Legend with His Best Movie Moments

Simply hearing the name “Michael Keaton” conjures up images of what feels like countless movies from the past 50 years. Indeed, the iconic actor has close to 100 acting credits to his name in a career that started on “Mr. Rogers‘ Neighborhood” in 1974. Sunday, the Hollywood legend turns 70 years old. In honor of all the entertainment he’s provided us over the years, let’s take a look back at his career.
Moviesgoodhousekeeping.com

The Crown's Vanessa Kirby signs Netflix deal to make films exploring 'the female experience'

The Crown's Vanessa Kirby has signed a deal with Netflix to develop and produce films exploring 'the female experience' through her production company Aluna Entertainment. The BAFTA Award winning star, who played Princess Margaret in Netflix's historical drama, will collaborate with former Film4 senior executive Lauren Dark to 'make high-end engrossing stories with universal appeal.'
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

The Internet Is Celebrating Michael Keaton’s 70th Birthday

Michael Keaton made his screen debut in an episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood way back in 1975, but you’d have to say that the veteran actor might be in the midst of the hottest streak of a career that’s now in its 46th year. In the last six of those,...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Ben Kingsley, Jane Curtin & More Board Marc Turtletaub’s Feature ‘Jules’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Ben Kingsley, 2x Emmy winner Jane Curtin, Harriet Harris and Zoë Winters are starring in the Marc Turtletaub directed Big Beach production Jules, Deadline can report first. Production is already underway in New Jersey on the pic. The pic, written by Gavin Steckler (Comedy Central’s Review), is about an unusual and unexpected visitor who brings together several people living in a small city in rural Western Pennsylvania. Turtletaub, who is also the head of Big Beach, is known for his directorial work on the film Puzzle in addition to his producing and executive producing credits which include the Independent Spirit Award-winning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy