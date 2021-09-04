‘Shang-Chi’: What Are the Ten Rings? Let's Discuss the MCU-Changing Artifact

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.]. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings does a lot more than introduce a new hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie also leaves breadcrumbs behind so fans can start to piece together what’s the next universe-shaking threat that will force the Avengers to band together once again. With pocket dimensions, magical dragons, and soul-sucking demons, there’s a lot to unpack in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, no element is as mysterious as those titular Ten Rings.