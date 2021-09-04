CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Shang-Chi’: What Are the Ten Rings? Let's Discuss the MCU-Changing Artifact

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.]. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings does a lot more than introduce a new hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie also leaves breadcrumbs behind so fans can start to piece together what’s the next universe-shaking threat that will force the Avengers to band together once again. With pocket dimensions, magical dragons, and soul-sucking demons, there’s a lot to unpack in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, no element is as mysterious as those titular Ten Rings.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Benedict Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Artifacts#Earth Moving#Avengers#Mcu#Marvel#The Ten Rings#Makluans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Planets
Country
China
Related
Moviesflickdirect.com

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Featurette

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.
ComicsMovieWeb

Black Panther 2 Leak Brings a New Romantic Interest to Wakanda from the Marvel Comics

A new leak has come to the surface for the fictitious land of Wakanda, and it's a good one. While production of the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever﻿ started in June, we know very little about the plot itself. What we do know of the plot is scarce indeed, but future Ironheart, Riri Williams is set to be involved in the events of ﻿Wakanda Forever. Additionally, a new leak, courtesy of ﻿Murphy's Multiverse﻿, indicates that ﻿﻿famed captain of Dora ﻿Milaje, Aneka, will be joining the mix.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings: End Credits, Runtime, Avengers - MCU Tie-in and Everything to Know Before Watching Movie

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters on Thursday night. The long-awaited film is the first movie released in the post-Avengers: Endgame era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though fans did get a brief taste of the post-blip era from the three Disney+ series (WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki) released earlier this year.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel’s Spider-Man Is Officially the World’s Most Valuable Superhero

Who is the world’s most popular superhero? It may very well be Marvel’s Spider-Man. Now, Spider-Man can officially claim the title of the world’s most valuable superhero. A rare copy of Spidey’s Marvel Comics debut just sold at auction for a record-breaking $3.6 million — making it officially the most expensive comic book ever sold.
Movieswmleader.com

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings End-Credit Scenes Explained: The Surprise Cameos and How Simu Liu’s Film Plays Into the Future of MCU’s Phase 4 (SPOILER ALERT)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu and follows our titular hero on his journey that forces him to face his past. It’s Marvel’s first only theatrical release in a long time and fans have been greatly anticipating this film. It’s the first Asian lead Marvel film that we have had and it’s going to be a huge groundbreaking event for the comic book genre. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Movie Review: Simu Liu’s Marvel Superhero Film is A Grand Spectacle Bolstered by a Diverse Story and Cast.
MoviesMovieWeb

Shang-Chi Timeline Secrets: Where Does the Legend of the Ten Rings Fall Into the MCU?

It seems that Jonathan Schwartz, producer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is one of the few people who knows how the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe fits into the timeline of events that have already unfolded. That doesn't mean he is going to spill all his secrets before the movie arrives and cinemagoers can get the chance to see for themselves.
MoviesFlorida Star

Popcorn With Zenger: ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ Is A Bland Addition To The MCU

Despite releasing a film called “Avengers: Endgame” just two years ago, Marvel has no plans to stop its billion-dollar cinematic universe, for better or worse. A lot has been made of Disney’s latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, and the runaway narrative has been about the achievement of Asian representation in the film. […]
MoviesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' doesn't feel like just another MCU movie

When it comes to the Marvel movies, the hope is that the talented directors hired to helm each project can bring a bit of their own sensibility to the proceedings. Whether it’s Taika Waititi’s goofy humor that underscores “Thor: Ragnarok” or Ryan Coogler’s sense of soulful sorrow in “Black Panther,” the best of the MCU reveals what’s important to each filmmaker amid the swirling superhero action and densely packed lore. For Destin Daniel Cretton, the director and co-writer of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the first MCU installment centered on an Asian superhero, what he brings is a sense of deeply felt humanism and a willingness to inspect complex family dynamics.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Gets CinemaScore

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu received its official CinemaScore. CinemaScore officially revealed that after polling audiences upon seeing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the film received an A. Somewhere, Simu Liu’s parents are asking him, “Why not an A+, Simu?”. Shang-Chi...
MoviesComplex

Stream Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album’ Soundtrack

Marvel Music, Hollywood Records, and Interscope Records have dropped off the official soundtrack for Marvel Studio’s next film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Titled Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album, the soundtrack is executive produced by 88rising and consists of original production from, and inspired by, the film. Artists featured on the project include Anderson .Paak, Rich Brian, Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko, Mark Tuan, Saweetie, Audrey Nuna, NIKI, Guapdad 4000, Warren Hue, keshi, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, and DJ Snake, among others.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Director Daniel Destin Cretton Originally Didn’t Want to Direct an MCU Film

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out in theaters this week, and it follows Simu Liu as the titular character. Tony Leung plays his father, who’s trying to bring him back into the Ten Rings organization, but the protagonist has other ideas in mind. During the press conference, Liu discussed the film in a panel that included Awkwafina (Katy), Meng’er Zhang (Xialing), Ronny Chieng (Jon Jon), Sir Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), director Destin Daniel Cretton and producer Kevin Feige.

Comments / 0

Community Policy