Rosalyn K. VanArsdale, 83, of Rome and formerly of West Leyden passed away on August 29, 2021, at Rome Health. She was born in the Town of Lewis on the family farm on March 26, 1938, a daughter of Clemens and Rosa Mary Schoff Stinebrickner. She graduated from West Leyden High School and then attended nursing school at Hotel Dieu in Beaumont, Texas. After graduating she was employed as a nurse in Beaumont, Texas, New Orleans and North Carolina. Rosalyn married Joseph W. VanArsdale Sr. in 1966.