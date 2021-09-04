CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Arming the Taliban

Sun-Gazette
 8 days ago

Like most people, I was happy to hear that we were finally going to end the war in Afghanistan. The problems have arisen with the execution of the withdrawal. The U.S. has sacrificed thousands of our military and billions of our dollars for what? Fighting a war in an area that really didn’t want us there trying to defeat a sect of people that have been killing each other for centuries and for the most part do not want to come into the 21st century. These tribes like their lifestyle and fundamentalist beliefs. The U.S. and it’s allies have suffered greatly over the years and now it has come to this miserable imitation of a draw down.

