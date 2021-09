Michael Gene “Seags” Seager, 51, of Rome, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021,in Rome of natural causes. He was born in Rome the son of Richard and Jaqueline Genovese Seager. His mother passed away on August 5, 1973. Mike was a graduate of Oriskany High School in 1988 and attended college in Dallas, Texas. For years he held multiple jobs in the restaurant business in the DFW area and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys.