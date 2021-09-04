CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Charlotte A. (DeRuby) Leslie

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Leslie, 53, of Garland, Texas, and formerly of Rome, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2021. She was born in Rome, on June 11, 1968, to the late David H. and Diana Page DeRuby. Charlotte attended Rome schools, worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken and Coleman’s Rodeo. At 17, she moved to Texas, staying with her older brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Lisa DeRuby, until finding her own way. Charlotte worked at Ericson until around 2003 when she started working at Mother’s Day out program at Prestonwood Baptist, leading her to First Baptist Richardson as Assistant Director for 15 years. Charlotte also worked as the Sunday School Coordinator for preschool. She also worked at The Learning Academy at FUMC as Director until closing due to COVID. Her heart’s desire was working together with families and children. It was her passion. Charlotte married Douglas Leslie on May 31, 1997.

